Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.23. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 126,034 shares traded.
Canagold Resources Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.85.
About Canagold Resources
Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.
