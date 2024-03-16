CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 41827037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.36.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

