CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 41827037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
CAP-XX Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.36.
CAP-XX Company Profile
CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.
