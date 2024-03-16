Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $184.20. 350,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,486. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

