Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 35,650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 3.94% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTES remained flat at $100.86 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2539 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

