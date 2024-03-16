Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys Shares of 44,563 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Veralto Stock Down 2.0 %

Veralto stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

