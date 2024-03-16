Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 18,430 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. 1,278,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,787. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
