Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.12. 18,136,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

