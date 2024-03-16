Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 172 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $475.96. 286,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,539. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

