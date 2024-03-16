Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 23,364 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,039,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,474,475. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

