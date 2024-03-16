Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 236 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $529.77. The stock had a trading volume of 829,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,323. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.44 and its 200 day moving average is $500.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

