CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

