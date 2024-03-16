CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of CSTR stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
