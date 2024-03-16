Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. BNP Paribas raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of CABGY opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.5255 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

