CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

CarMax Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KMX opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

