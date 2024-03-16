Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Neha Parikh Buys 1,300 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.68 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,080.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neha Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,896,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $90.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

