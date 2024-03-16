Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. Carvana has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $90.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.