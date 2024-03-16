Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,882 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

