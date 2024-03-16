Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

