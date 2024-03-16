Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 419 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,060,764 shares of company stock worth $99,308,659. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

