Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

