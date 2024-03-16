Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 9.20% of Alger 35 ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Alger 35 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 375,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

Shares of ATFV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. Alger 35 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

