Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,723 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,997,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,128,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

