Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.00. 4,372,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.29 and its 200 day moving average is $361.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $316.43 and a 52 week high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

