Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $279.14. 5,071,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

