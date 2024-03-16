Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

PANW stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.