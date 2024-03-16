Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.61. 32,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,213. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

