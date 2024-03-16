Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

