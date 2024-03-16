Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.97. 4,406,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

