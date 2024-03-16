Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.17. 85 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

About Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

