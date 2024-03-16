CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider June Aitken Acquires 778 Shares

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken purchased 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £1,548.22 ($1,983.63).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

LON CCJI opened at GBX 199 ($2.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £268.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,211.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.52. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 146 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.64).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

