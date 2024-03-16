Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

FUN opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.