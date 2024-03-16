Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) COO Scott A. Richardson Sells 2,000 Shares

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $137.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $160.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

