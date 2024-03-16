Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 300 shares.

Cell MedX Stock Down 30.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.

