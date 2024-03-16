Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,759 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.35. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

