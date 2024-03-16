Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,526 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,546 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,730. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.