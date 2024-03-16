Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1,306.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 250,696 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

KMI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 30,086,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,693,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

