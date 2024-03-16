Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 294,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 185,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,565 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.31. 5,383,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,177. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

