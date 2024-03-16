Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,527,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 289,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 9,965,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,614. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

