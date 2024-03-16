Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The company has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

