Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.82 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 40,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

