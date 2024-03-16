Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.52.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $77.99 on Friday, reaching $492.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,580,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average is $573.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

