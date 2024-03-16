Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $16.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.60. 5,914,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.