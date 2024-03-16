Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $204.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,740,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.11. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $205.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.