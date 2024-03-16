Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.36 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. 825,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

