Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 45,303,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

