Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,104 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $605.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $624.42. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

