Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nucor by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 85.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,318. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average is $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

