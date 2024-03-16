Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,066 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $15.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $910.09. 1,974,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,567. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $875.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $478.77 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

