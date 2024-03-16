Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,608 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.64. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

