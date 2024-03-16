Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 354 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 7,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

