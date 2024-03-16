Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,020 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.15. 1,458,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $259.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

